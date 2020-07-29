Street Fighter 5: the new fighters of Season 5 will be unveiled next week

Share it:

He's been around for four years, he's already received two cumulative editions – Arcade and Champion Edition – but he just doesn't want to stop. Let's talk about Street Fighter 5, which is preparing to receive the fifth season of content.

With a release on Twitter, Capcom has warned all its fans that at 19:00 on Wednesday 5 August on the Twitch Capcom Fighters channel will officially reveal the details of the Street Fighter 5 Summer Update, will present the new ones wrestlers of Season 5, will update us on the latest news from the eSport scene and much more. All with the participation of "special guests" who will explore several aspects related to the fighting game.

As announced on May 27th, Season 5 will introduce a total of five fighters – who will join the forty fighters reached with Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition – and will be accompanied by three brand new internships. These, at the moment, are the only details in our possession: fortunately, we will not have to wait long before discovering the future of the fighting game.

The most recent edition, the Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, is available on PlayStation 4 and PC. It includes 34 combat arenas, over 200 costumes and 40 playable characters, among which Seth stands out, who made his debut in conjunction with the launch of the Champion Edition.