Street Fighter 5: Capcom has unveiled new characters for Season 5

Capcom has announced the arrival of five new characters in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition during the live stream entitled "Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Summer Update". The new fighters will be distributed over the course of the fifth, and perhaps last, season on the program.

The Japanese company has unveiled four of the new characters expected during Season 5 of Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, while the last fighter will be presented only later. They will therefore join the roster of the 40 characters Dan Hibiki (winter 2020), Rose (spring 2021), Gold (summer 2021) e Akira Kazama directly from the Rival Schools (summer 2021).

In addition to the new characters, Capcom has also announced the arrival of new stages, new combat mechanics, various costumes and changes to the balance. Moreover The Street Fighter League will enter the height of its third season by opening its doors to international challenges: starting from 2021 the best players in the world will be able to challenge each other to reach the finals of the Capcom Cup 2021.

Before leaving, we remind you that Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition is available as a free trial starting today and for the next two weeks, with all 40 playable characters.