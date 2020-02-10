Street Fighter 5: Capcom details the contents of the Champion Edition

Share it:

The awaited Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition for PS4 and PC promises to be the most complete fighting game ever. The contents expected are many, therefore Capcom has well thought to take stock of the situation and illustrate in detail all that the players will receive with the purchase of this edition.

We are talking about well 40 playable characters (one of which, Seth, debuted on February 14 simultaneously with the launch of the Champion Edition), 34 combat arenas and more than 200 costumes, many of which added to the title during the four-year post-launch support that followed the game's initial release. As you know, the images are worth a thousand words, so if you need more details in this regard, we refer you to the comfortable infographics prepared by Capcom, we have collected them in the gallery at the bottom of this news.

The launch of Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, remember, is expected on PlayStation 4 and PC for next February 14th. We take this opportunity to remind you that today is the last day to participate in the free trial of Street Fighter 5: active for an exact week, it allows you to try all the 39 fighters on the roster currently available, both the initial ones and those arrived via DLC during Some years.