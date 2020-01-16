Streaming War: three more leave Twitch for YouTube, Valkyrae explains his reasons

Share it:

There Streaming War, the war without neighborhood that is raging among the main digital content platforms to secure the services of the most famous streamers in the world, shows no sign of abating.

Now others three very famous producers of content left Twitch's court to get married on YouTube Gaming. As we have already told you, the Google platform is increasingly establishing itself as one of the most powerful competitors of Twitch as regards the market share dedicated to streaming.

The Australian Lannon "LazarBeam"Eacott was the first to leave: the boy can already count on over 12.3 million followers on YouTube and last year his channel ranked eighth as the most viewed channel ever. LazarBeam was already present on YouTube and obviously achieved stardom by playing Fortnite. Now it will broadcast exclusively for YouTube.

Valkyrae it was the second to reveal the exclusive deal after five years on Twitch. With almost a million followers on Twitch, the girl has always made a name for herself with Fortnite and, above all, with the organization of Nadeshot and Drake, the 100 Thieves, where the other streamer, CouRage, also plays.

Elliot "MuselkWatkins, on the other hand, is another Australian guy who started making videos while studying for a law degree. It has over eight million YouTube subscribers and is co-owner of Click Management, a talent agency for content creators.

Valkyrae has revealed the reasons behind the choice that led her to change the flag. According to the girl, YouTube offers more freedom and especially "financial security"According to reports from some sources just a few days ago, Valkyrae will earn just under $ 1 million a year for exclusivity, certainly much less than other content producers.

The reasons relating to financial security derive from family difficulties which hit the 28-year-old, as seen in the video that revealed the move to YouTube. Valkyrae has given significant help to her mother for the past three years after she lost her job and fell ill. The agreement reached with YouTube allows the family to have no economic problems.

In addition to the economic reasons there was also the "creative freedom"Offered by YouTube, according to the girl:"I've been a player all my life, but there are many things I want to do besides just streaming"He said. "I feel I can further expand my brand. I want to devote myself to fitness and beauty and I feel I can do it more on YouTube". In addition, the girl admitted that it is "liberating"not having to take Twitch's metrics into account anymore and not being obsessed with numbers:"I can only focus on the content I create and I can have fun, produce as much as possible for you guys and do things I'm proud of".