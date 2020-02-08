Streamer is furious over CoD defeats and asks for hourly donations to continue

Share it:

Frustration for games like call of Duty or online shooters in general, for losing a game in the last few seconds, or for meeting the usual sniper who takes us out without even realizing what hit us, is something that we have tried more or less all.

But once the anger is over, you go on and keep playing. On the other hand, a streamer doesn't seem to have taken it as well. Let's talk about WingsOfRedemption, which after a session of about 40 minutes of Call of Duty Moder Warfare, yet another game lost by his team, he lost his temper and asked the players to play hourly donations to continue streaming.

"I hate that, but if you want the stream to continue, it will cost you $ 10 an hour", said the streamer live, stating later that the game was not fun at all, and that he would no longer want to do it for free.

"Why do people want to piss me off so much? At this point it's as if they were trying not to make a living anymore. It's no longer fun when you have six guys on the enemy team throwing you smoke grenades and you have four on your team that make you go on 0-15 ", said the player, visibly angry.

The response of the fan base was obviously not so positive, and among various emoticons, those who advised him to "find a job" and in general a shortage of donations arrived after the request from the streamer, the latter turned off the transmissions. And who knows how many fans will continue to follow him after this episode.

