Stream Sniper and more: Pokimane is tired of streaming Fortnite

Pokimane she is one of the most famous streamers on the scene today, and she has built her fortunes also thanks to her live broadcasts on Twitch in which he ventured with Fortnite. For some time, however, she seems tired of the battle royale of Epic Games, mainly because of the usual phenomenon of Stream Sniping.

He talked about it in a recent live broadcast, in which he said he still enjoys playing it every now and then, but streaming is another thing. "I still want to play for a few hours, but I don't like streaming it. A million stream snipers arrive and I feel like crying", has explained Pokimane.

For the uninitiated, this is a fairly common and equally annoying practice in the world of streaming, so some players enjoy going chasing streamers to eliminate them during the live broadcast. Their avatar gets his 5 minutes of stardom, but the quality of content creators suffers, especially if they feel constantly targeted during a game.

Pokimane however he explained that the detachment from Fortnite is partly due to the lack of news on the game. "It seems that Fortnite hasn't updated at all for some time", said the streamer talking about the scarcity of updates that characterized these early stages of the Chapter 2 of Fortnite.

In the meantime, however, the arrival of the Fortnite 11.50 update is expected today, which could also bring a Fortnite skin on Harley Quinn. It will be enough to bring back the streamer in game?