         "Strategically we see ourselves as a complement to Netflix or HBO, not as a competition": Jeffrey A. Hirsch, CEO of Starzplay

The Starz production company and its associated streaming platform, StarzPlay, is not one of the "greats" of the Spanish audiovisual landscape. Its distribution has always been produced by operators such as Apple TV, Vodafone TV and Orange TV, with which he began to move in Spain since March last year. Its popularity and impact, however, and despite the quality of much of its programming, cannot be compared with services such as Netflix or HBO.

Starz does not seem to care much about that clear disadvantage with respect to more popular platforms, and prefers to advance step by step in an international expansion work that started in summer 2018, focused on Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Within this expansion work is framed the visit to Spain of its CEO, Jeffrey A. Hirsch, who arrived at the post in September last year. We had the opportunity to sit down with him to talk about what upcoming projects Starz and StarzPlay have in their portfolio and what role Spain plays in those future plans.





The streaming competition: how to be relevant actors

Starz's history as a platform dates back to the mid-1990s ("we have been in the television sector for 25 years, which is a long time in this business") and analog cable television. However, through StarzPlay, the producer tries to make the leap to digital platforms and streaming. We asked Hirsch about his strategy in that direction: "In numbers, we were always in the United States well above traditional television. This is because Our programming enters a very specific niche: we don't have children's programming, sports, realities or contests … We focus on quality adult fiction "

But there is something else in the StarzPlay business approach. When we ask him how they look like giants like HBO or Netflix, Hirsch tells us that "strategically we see ourselves as a complement to those other services, which try to cover as much public as possible, be the first. "Or put another way:" we have no interest in leading the sector, we can afford to be a complementary service. "And most importantly in terms of content:" That also allows us to reach agreements with these platforms, because we are not exactly your competition, and thus make our price more affordable. "

The question is whether, whether they are all main actors or not, there is a risk of exhaustion for the spectators. Where is the top? "What technology has achieved is to give us more free time to enjoy the content. Technology has generated more time for the consumer to see and discover more programs, and that has also generated, obviously, more actors in this scenario. "Hirsch believes that this situation has also generated" more variety: I like fifteen programs that are different from those you like or different from those you like. They like someone else. That's why the abundance of competition does not lead to saturation "

Returning to the competition with Netflix, we remind Hirsch that Starz was one of the first big companies to stop selling its contents to Netflix back in 2011. He did it to "protect the premium nature of his brand." How was that decision, time passed? "We learned a lot from that. If you read any of the stories about how Netflix was created, Starz always appears as an important company for those first steps they took in the industry."

Starz possibly anticipated a current trend, as Netflix launched its original strategy shortly after: "This is how a brand grows. That's why all the content produced by Starz will go to StarzPlay. If the public could find our content anywhere, it would not have good reason to come to us. "

The future of StarzPlay in Spain

"Having the StarzPlay app on the street is very important, because it gives us first hand data"

When we talk about future plans for Spain, we mention that StarzPlay has no app, and Hirsch tells us that "If we have an app, we launch it this week after a couple of weeks of testing." When we recognize that we didn't know, Hirsch laughs: "Nobody knows, it's an exclusive." The app is announced today, but Hirsch concretizes us: "having the app on the street is very important, because it gives us first hand data, it allows us to know with much more precision what kind of spectators are interested in our programs ".

As for specific plans, Hirsch states that "our goal is to be distributed as widely as possible. If the public wants to reach the content offered by Starz, we want to facilitate that step as much as possible: on the web, in the app, on Vodafone or on the platform that is ". And recognizes that" there has been a great growth of this market ", with which Spain has a priority audience for them.

How could it be otherwise, and given the fundamental character that Starz gives to generate content and that has made us clear in this conversation, Hirsch tells us that "we have come to Spain to meet with creators to produce content. There are a couple of stories that come out of here, that attract us a lot and that we hope to announce very soon. They are not only wonderful for the Spanish public itself, but they can work very well in the United States and other countries. "