Stranger Things, will Eleven be the next villain? Millie Bobby Brown: ‘I like it, I’m in it!’

It will take some time before that Stranger Things you go back to turning Netflix upside down (yes, the pun was intended): waiting for the fourth season of the Duffer Brothers show, however, what better pastime than speculating on what we will see in these new episodes?

On the other hand, the final of the third season of Stranger Things has left us a lot of hypotheses on which to reason: the most pressing question is, of course, that concerning the villain of this next season of the show.

Someone, from this point of view, has decided to shoot it really big: according to some fans, in fact, the last episode of the third season of Stranger Things would suggest the possibility that Eleven becomes the real Mike’s antagonist and associates during the next few episodes.

The theory is based on a shadow we see appearing on the girl’s face as she leaves Hawkins with the Byers. A tree? Probably, but according to many fans it would be our dear Mind Flayer, who wouldn’t have completely abandoned Eleven after owning her in previous episodes.

Millie Bobby Brown herself endorsed the theory: ‘I like it! I’m in‘said the actress, when asked about the matter. And you, what do you think? Let us know in the comments! Just Millie Bobby Brown recently confirmed the resumption of production of Stranger Things after the long hiatus; in the last few days, in the meantime, we said goodbye to the creator of the Stranger Things font.