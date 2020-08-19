Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers on the fourth season: "It won't be that final"

Share it:

We return to talk about the awaited fourth season of the series focused on the events of the town of Hawkins: in addition to this comment by Joe Keery of Stranger Things, we report the interview to the two Duffer brothers, the creators of the show.

Speaking with reporters from The Hollywood Reporter, Ross and Matt Duffer commented on the Emmy nomination of the series and in particular the state of work on the upcoming unreleased episodes, confirming that the Coronavirus pandemic did not affect the writing of the episodes: "They are all eager to get back to work, but the priority is the safety of the health of the cast and crew, when it can be ensured we will resume work". Matt instead talks about new scripts: "We had a lot of time to write the scripts. For the first time we have completed the scripts before shooting starts, this allows us to analyze the season in general and to make some changes if necessary.".

In recent weeks, rumors had circulated about the conclusion of the events of Eleven, Mike and the others, but the Duffer brothers have decided to deny these rumors: "The fourth season will not be the final one. We know how and when the series will end. However, the pandemic has given us more time to think about what's best for the show. We now know how long it will take to tell our story".

