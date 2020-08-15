Stranger Things, still shooting? Gaten Matarazzo gets a job as a waiter!

Share it:

The processing times of the Netflix series have lengthened and it will still take some time before the filming of Stranger Things 4 resumes. Gaten Matarazzo has therefore decided not to waste the whole summer waiting for the situation to stabilize, and apparently is working hard.

Generally, Hollywood stars look for alternative pastimes, they start doing yoga or investing in clubs, perfumes, luxury ships etc … The nice interpreter of Dustin seems to be very far from certain stereotypes: some photographers have spotted him while intent on work as a waiter in a restaurant. The typical hat and the face covered by the mask did not serve to disguise it properly.

The seventeen year old has in fact decided to support some members of his family by agreeing to play the most classic of summer jobs in Long Beach. Considering that the third season of Stranger Things has been seen by 64 million people, everyone would expect to see the guy by the pool, with a drink in hand, certainly not struggling with one of the most tiring jobs, especially in the summer. Imagine you want to order a dish at a restaurant and see it arrive good Gaten complete with a notebook for orders. Weird, but funny things.

Unfortunately the young actor had to deal with some sorrows, and recently he wanted to pay homage to his cousin Joey, who passed away at the age of 19. Meanwhile, fans continue to remain loyal to the series, and have celebrated the anniversary of the first season of Stranger Things.