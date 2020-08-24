Stranger Things, Natalie Dyer on younger colleagues: “They’re sexualizing them too much”

Share it:

The Netflix series created by the Duffer brothers continues to be a great success: in recent days, in fact, Stranger Things has received several Emmy nominations, in particular for the skill of the cast. Despite this, Natalie Dyer he wanted to criticize the excessive sexualization taking place towards his colleagues.

The actress answered journalists’ questions during a press conference on the occasion of the release of “Yes, God, Yes“, film in which a young Catholic girl is present in the part of the protagonist struggling with her sexuality and puberty. Here is his comment in response to The Independent’s questions about how youthful sexuality is portrayed in movies: “I think it’s a beautiful, funny but also embarrassing thing clumsy. “Speaking instead of protagonists of Stranger Things, the interpreter of Nancy Wheeler said: “There are several issues to address, I think they are sexualizing them too much, I feel I have to protect younger actors, even if they are no longer children but adolescents. They are great people who grew up under special circumstances. As an ordinary person I feel like, leave them alone, unless you want to discuss their work or what they want to talk to them about.“.

Natalia Dyer is not the only one who wanted to talk about this problem, even the protagonist of Stranger Things has discussed the inappropriate comments received, in a post on Instagram shared on the occasion of her sixteenth birthday.