Stranger Things, Natalia Dyer refuses selfies with fans: that's the reason

From the moment it was published on Netflix, Stranger Things has become a cult show, changing the lives of the young protagonists, and each of them has faced fame in a different way. Interviewed by InStyle, Natalia Dyer he talked about his relationship with fame and why he doesn't like taking selfies with fans.

"I always prefer to converse with a fan than to exchange a selfie, because in a way you feel like a product. For both of them, in the interaction I am talking about, 'it will be much better', I promise". A point of view in some ways shareable.

Dyer went on with the concept:"Some people love being in the spotlight and they are so good, it's adorable. I envy it sometimes, but I don't know" confessed the actress.

"I hope to gain more confidence in moving around the world regardless of it, in a way. I think it was such a shock in my late teens when you ask yourself 'Who am I?'. And then it's as if if you understand why everyone is watching you ".

Regarding the interruption of the filming of Stranger Things Case COVID-19 e the imminent resumption of work:"I am very excited about when we return. I am excited about the scripts. And for all that will be this season. This is certainly an interesting time to be in this sector, without a doubt".

