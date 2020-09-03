Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown cheers on Eleven and Mike: “I want them to get married”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although season four won’t mark the Stranger Things finale, Millie Bobby Brown already has a clear idea of ​​the happy ending which should be up to his Eleven.

A complex character, profoundly changed compared to the taciturn and traumatized girl known in the first season, now able to forge friendships and relationships. The actress talked about it in an interview for Glamour:

“Oh my god, he’s been through so much, I just hope he’s happy. I would like that his story would come to fruition with a happy ending. I trust the Duffer brothers so much, it will definitely be a beautiful ending and I will love it anyway, but I would love it if she gets her powers back because she is really a hero, she is kind of a super woman in a way. “

As a fan of the series, Brown is also rooting for his Eleven on the sentimental side: “She loves Mike, I want them to get married . That’s what I need. I need to have a wedding scene in Stranger Things, period, “although he admits that would be a big deal if Eleven’s nose started bleeding on the white dress.

What do you think? Could Millie Bobby Brown’s dream come true in the coming seasons? We will be able to see the actress again shortly, alongside Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes.