Stranger Things meets Star Wars in the images of the Halloween comic special

From Ghostbusters to Back to the Future, i young protagonists of Stranger Things have shown their passion for the great science fiction sagas in all seasons of the series, and it is also the case of the new comic special dedicated to Halloween.

Set during the Halloween night that preceded the events of season 1, in fact, the comic published by Dark Horse shows the quartet of protagonists around the fire in cosplay di Star Wars: Will is Luke Skywalker, Dustin is Darth Vader, Mike is Han Solo and finally Lucas is Lando Calrissian.

A fun tribute that, as CBR.com points out, bases the choice of costumes on the respective personalities of the characters. On the other hand Will is the young adventurer full of hope of the group; Mike is the rebel in love and Lucas has proved a true gentleman in conquering Max. Dustin is certainly not a villain like Darth Vader, but we know how much he loves characters of this type.

Speaking of the Netflix series, we remind you that the filming of Stranger Things 4 is taking place right now in Atlanta, Georgia, where some of the cast members including Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and Maya were recently spotted. Hawke. In the meantime, we refer you to the titles of the episodes of Stranger Things 4 that have emerged in these days.