'Stranger Things' jumps to New Mexico

After three seasons working exclusively on Atlanta, the series of Netflix You have found a new filming home: New Mexico. The 'Stranger Things' team will move to this new stage to record an important part of their fourth season.

According to Deadline, an important part of the fourth installment will be filmed in New Mexico Well, as Netflix production vice presidents Patty Whitcher and Momita SenGupta have explained, "Season 4 is bigger, bolder and more complex than ever, so this will be the first time the show will travel beyond Atlanta". Actually, as the media highlights, this decision is not entirely unexpected, since in 2018, Netflix bought Albuquerque Studios, which is located in New Mexico, committing to spend more than one billion on local production over the next decade. Therefore, it was only a matter of time to see in which project he was going to use his new location.

What scenes Will they be recorded there and which ones in Atlanta? Something is clear and that is that in 'Stranger Things 4' we will see Jim Hooper In a Russian prison. Will this New Mexico be the one that becomes this scenario? "If I told you that, I would be disappearing in the Witness Protection Program," SenGupta joked, dodging all possible spoilers and pointing out only that "they adapt better to the story told in the next season". Therefore, we only have to wait for the arrival of filming to begin to know more.