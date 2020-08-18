Stranger Things, Joe Keery confident on the fourth season: "It's worth the wait"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the Duffer Brothers want to reveal everything to fans, in reality we will have to wait a little longer before we can get our hands on the new episodes of Stranger Things: thankfully, Joe Keery arrives to reassure us.

"Surely they will have much more time to write: I think it's always a good thing. I guess there are problems with the kids growing up, but other than that I think everyone wants to get back to work on the show as quickly as possible for the audience, that's true. But the Duffer brothers have always been extremely attentive to the quality of the series, so if all of that gives them more time to realize their vision, I think it's just a positive thing".

Steve's interpreter seems to be willing to give the two writers all the time they need to get a slap-up fourth season, even if the point on the age of the protagonists advanced by him begins to worry the fans. Nothing that can't be justified with a big time jump, however.

Let's just hope we don't find Mike, Dustin and the others with white hair by the time the new season comes out … however Keery reiterated that it will be "crazy, worth the wait", echoing the words of his colleague Natalia Dyer.

Meanwhile, in order not to be idle waiting, Gaten Matarazzo has become a waiter.