'Stranger Things': is Will Byers gay?

February 20, 2020
Lisa Durant
'Stranger Things' faces its fourth season this year, and the hype is brutal, since the end of the third season left us many unknowns in the air (remember Hopper's death). Season 3 He liked it much more than the second one, and characters like Will, who hadn't been so explored, had much more time on screen. And precisely is Will one of the most commented characters: his sexuality was called into question due to a line of dialogue that says Mike, stating that Will 'doesn't even like girls'.

Although Noah Schnapp did not want to make it clear whether his character is gay or not, he has spoken again about it and made it clear that Will's sexuality depends on each one.

"Some people perceive Will as gay, asexual or anything. Or, as I see him, he was trapped in Del Revés, and he was away for so long that his friends began to grow while he was in another world. When he returned, everyone they had grown up and he was still a little boy who still wanted to play with children things. He wasn’t prepared to face maturing and having sex. So I think that’s what Will’s going on right now. "

And maybe it's something that matches what the Duffer (creators of the series) commented when they shared the 'Stranger Things' bible with which they tried to sell the project at the beginning:

Will Byers, 12, is a sweet and sensitive boy with sexual identity problems. He has just realized that it is not what would be defined in the 80s as 'normal'. His innocent choices show a constant source of bullying. Like Mike, Will escapes through fantasy games, where he can be himself, uninhibited

We still do not know if the fourth season of 'Stranger Things' will delve deeper into those problems of identity of Will, but it would be a point in favor of the series, since that same problem is suffered by many teenage children, lacking a reference in which Be reflected.

