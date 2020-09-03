Stranger Things, Hopper spin-off or movie? What fans dream for the future of the show

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

I’m a fan at Stranger Things are beginning to suffer the effects of an abstinence destined to last longer than usual: after the taste given by the teaser of the fourth season, in fact, the slowdown in work due to the coronavirus has meant that no date has yet come out for the debut of the new episodes of the show.

The fanbase of the popular series Netflix However, she has already moved on with the work and, rather than making assumptions about what we will see in this fourth season, she has begun to wonder what the future of Stranger Things will be after this new round of episodes.

The theories are obviously the most disparate, but the voices that chase each other with more insistence are two: the first concerns a possible film to conclude the show, the other would instead like Netflix willing to produce (perhaps after the grand finale) one spin-off entirely focused on Hopper.

This is, of course, nothing more than rumors and theories: the production has not released any clues at the moment and it is certainly unlikely that something like this will leak before the release of the fourth season. Millie Bobby BrownMeanwhile, she has clear ideas: the actress wants the future of Stranger Things to be the wedding of Mike and Eleven; According to some, however, Hopper may not be the only prisoner of the Russians in Stranger Things 4.