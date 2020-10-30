Stranger Things, fans celebrate Winona Ryder’s 49th birthday: here are the wishes

Winona Ryder yesterday he celebrated 49 years and messages of wishes for the American star arrived from all over the world. Social media have filled up for the actress, and fans have not lacked their affection for the interpreter of Joyce Byers, one of the main characters of the Netflix show.

Winona Ryder will return in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which resumed shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. Some images leaked from the set but none of them included Joyce.

While waiting to find out what destiny has been reserved for Joyce, we can spend the time reading the funny and passionate birthday tributes to the star.

Winona Ryder is internationally known primarily for her film roles in the early 1990s, when he starred in Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands, opposite longtime boyfriend Johnny Depp, and Sirene.

She peaked in Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula by Bram Stoker and Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. Nomination that he will replicate later playing Jo March in the remake of Little Women.

Other roles for which she has been acclaimed include in films such as Splinters of Madness, Young, Cute and Unemployed, The Seduction of Evil, Interrupted Girls, Beetlejuice, The House of Spirits, Celebrity and The Black Swan.

In recent months, Winona Ryder accused Mel Gibson of using discriminatory epithets at a party against a friend of hers. Also, in those days, Ryder recalled an anecdote from Bram Stoker’s Dracula set.