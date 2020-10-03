Stranger Things, Dustin and Max go to high school in new photos from the set!

Time passes also for Hawkins: from the debut of Stranger Things It’s been a few years now and our little heroes are becoming real little men. Also for Dustin, Will, Eleven, Mike, Max and Lucas, therefore, the time has come to throw themselves into a new adventure.

No, we are not talking about new trips to the Upside Down (although we assume that there will be many): the very young protagonists of Stranger Things are in fact finally ready to enter the even more fearful world of high school.

The time jump (we don’t know how huge) between the third and fourth season of the Duffer Brothers show is in fact felt in the latest photos leaked from the set, in which we see a Nancy Wheeler with more permed hair than ever and, above all, Dustin e Max in what appears to be the Hawkins High School courtyard.

Not just photos from the set, however: in the last few hours a framed photo of a Dustin always ready to show off has also appeared on Twitter that dazzling smile that made us fall in love with him since the first episode of the show! Work on Stranger Things has finally resumed after the stop for the lockdown; David Harbor, meanwhile, talked about the return of his Hopper in Stranger Things.