Stranger Things Day, new photos from the set of the fourth season to celebrate the event

Stranger Things is one of the most successful series produced by Netflix which launched the artistic careers of young actors. It’s been more than a year since season three came out and fans will have to wait a little longer due to pandemic-related production delays to watch season four.

However, filming of the fourth season are currently underway with the beloved cast back in action in Atlanta. We’ve already seen some fun glimpses from the set with Dustin and Max going to high school and Dustin and Steve back together in a video store.

The latest tweet from the Twitter account of Stranger Things allows us to take a fresh look at some of our favorite actors.

“I photographed them between takes. They told me to say happy #strangerthingsday”, reads the tweet. November 6th is considered it Stranger Things Day because that’s the day Will Byers disappeared in the show’s pilot. In the new images shared by the account we can see Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) during breaks on the set strictly with a face mask.

Recently, the manufacturer Shawn Levy he anticipated that Season 4 could be the best of the show, whereas the pandemic has given writers more time to work on scripts.

“I’ll just say that the pandemic has definitely delayed filming and therefore the launch of our current season four has no official release date.”he said Levy a Collider. “But it did have a positive spin by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before shooting it and have time to rewrite it in a way they rarely had before, so the quality of these scripts is exceptional, perhaps better than ever. “



Recently, David Harbour he also revealed that he had known all this time what the plan for his character, but he wanted to play with the fans by letting them have their theories about Hopper.



“I knew it. We knew it. We talked about it”, revealed Harbour a Total Film regarding the return of Jim Hopper. “I just wanted to preserve the surprise for everyone. And it’s such a strange position that we find ourselves in now with so much media. “



He added: “I’m very close to the creators, and I know where the story is going, and I’ve known that from the start. And I think it was the great thing about this story. You’ll be able to look back on season one and see a lot of things. that happen later that refer to this “.

Harbour has also announced that the return of Hopper will be like that of Gandalf, in the meantime, to pass the wait and wait for the arrival of the fourth season, you can buy personalized covers for your Smartphone inspired by Stranger Things.