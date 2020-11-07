Stranger Things Day, Millie Bobby Brown also celebrates the anniversary on social media

On November 6, 1983, Will Byers was taken to the Upside Down, upsetting the tranquility of the town of Hawkins, Indiana; November 6 of each year since the release of Stranger Things on Netflix is ​​now recognized as Stranger Things Day. Let’s see how one of the protagonists of the series celebrated it, Millie Bobby Brown.

As every year, by now, November 6th for TV series fans is synonymous with Stranger Things, as this is the date designated for Stranger Things Day.

And while the filming of the fourth season of the Netflix series continues, even its protagonists take a moment to celebrate the anniversary. among these is Millie Bobby Brown, the interpreter of Eleven, who on Instagram shared what appears to be a throwback (if you notice he wears the same clothes as in season 3, and unless they are shooting flashbacks …) from the set with the Duffer Brothers, the creators of the series.

“Happy Stranger Things Day everyone! Thank you for the best years full of love and support. We appreciate it more than you will ever know!“wrote the actress in the caption of the post that you can also find at the bottom of the news.

Brown had recently shared another somewhat nostalgic post on the occasion of Halloween, when she recreated a scene from the second season of Stranger Things “dressing” as a ghost.

And you, how did you celebrate it Stranger Things Day? Let us know in the comments.