Stranger Things, an interactive park is coming in downtown Los Angeles

Looking forward to the new adventures of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang, fans of Stranger Things, or at least the Americans, can enjoy a dip in the atmosphere of the Netflix series and an interactive experience thanks to Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience, which debuted in Los Angeles and will be active until March 2021.

The journey a Hawkins starts even before arriving at the car park: when buying tickets, in fact, the passengers of the car are directed to a portal, where they can also choose the character to play and the “topic”. Once inside the area, the crew members then take care of indicating the radio station just to tune in to get into the atmosphere, and you get to the presence of Starcourt Mall, the shopping center where many scenes of Stranger Things.

Among the parked cars, actors then approach, dressed like the characters of the series, interpreting, sometimes literally, some of the dialogues more famous.

At this point, as reported by the Collider correspondent, the production prohibits telling in detail what happens: in any case, we continue to interact with the characters, and you also live the experience of Upside down, in a predictably increasingly disturbing atmosphere, up to a surprising and spectacular finale.

