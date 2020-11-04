Stranger Things 4 will be the best season: here’s why

We have discovered the filming locations of Stranger Things 4, now we point out this interesting interview with the producer of the Netflix series, where he talks about the upcoming unpublished episodes and the impact that the Coronavirus has had on the show.

Shawn Levy spoke about the series created by Matt e Ross Duffer with Collider reporters, stating how the suspension of works due to the Coronavirus pandemic has allowed the studio to eliminate the possible defects present in the episodes unpublished. Here is his comment: “I can say that the pandemic has produced a strong delay in the works for the fourth season, so we do not know the release date yet. But it also had a positive impact, allowing the Duffer brothers to totally write a season before filming began, we also had the chance to review it, so the level of the script will be very high, perhaps the best ever.“.

All that remains is to wait for the next official news on the show focused on the events of Eleven, Mike and their friends, especially after the final of the third season, which surprised the numerous fans of the series produced by Netflix. Finally, we recommend this fun Stranger Things scene recreated by Millie Bobby Brown on the occasion of the Halloween celebrations.