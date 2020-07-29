Stranger Things 4, what is the future of Nancy and Jonathan? Let's find out

Share it:

After two seasons in which we witnessed the birth of the feeling between Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), finally in the third season of Stranger Things we have seen their relationship materialize, albeit unfortunately for a short time, given the boy's final move.

Today it seems nonsense, but in the 80s it was not an immediate thing to be able to reach another state whenever you wanted, both for costs and for distance. And even wanting to stay in touch, the means available to do so were reduced at home phones only, with exorbitant long-distance costs. What will become of the relationship between Nancy and Jonathan in the highly anticipated Stranger Things 4?

To talk about it for Netflix Queue their performers directly thought about it, and they had the opportunity to reflect on the future of the two characters and their future relationship. Dyer said: "I think Nancy feels very lonely. With Jonathan now moved, who could he relate to now? Who is left? I mean, it's the 80s, so it's not like you can use Skype or FaceTime. It's a big break. It seems a bit like the end of an era. But that instinct that Nancy has, that strong curiosity and her great determination, I think are just a few sides of her personality. I don't think she will forget this part of herself. I can already see that it will go further".

And Heaton revealed instead: "Yes, there is now a long distance between the two. And distance is a difficult thing in a relationship".

