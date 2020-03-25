Stranger Things 4 was slated for release in early 2021

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We knew that the halting of television productions would affect the fourth season of Stranger things, but perhaps it will be necessary to wait even longer than expected now that actor David Harbor has said that the premiere would not be ready for early 2021.

Chatting with his followers on Instagram, the actor clarified that the idea was to have the new episodes ready for the first months of next year, but now it is possible that you have to get into the middle of the year to know how the adventures of Once and company continue. .

Despite this long year that we will still have to wait for the new episodes, we already know a few things. It has been confirmed that the action will go far from Hawkins, Indiana, and that Hopper, the character Harbor portrays on the Netflix series, is still alive, though we won't know how that's possible until the season premiere.

The Duffer brothers recently claimed that the fourth season will be the most chilling and also the most ambitious that has been seen to date. We know that the filming left Atlanta and there were planned recordings in New Mexico.

When asking Momita SenGupta from Nettlix about this change of scenery, she replied that "If I tell you that, I will have to disappear in the witness protection program. But the series is going to be bigger, riskier and more intricate than ever"

Stranger Things is one of Netflix's flagships, perhaps the original series that has drawn the most attention since the video on demand platform has existed. It has been surpassed by others like The Witcher, but it is adapted ideas and not a project created from scratch for the catalog.

Source.