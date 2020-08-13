Stranger Things 4, the writers on Twitter: "We reveal everything if …"

Share it:

The writers of Stranger Things they think they are nice (come on, come on, they are) and enjoy teasing fans on Twitter, promising to reveal all the secrets of the new season on one condition.

If you follow the accounts of the TV series writers on social media, you will already know how much this particular species of entertainment workers enjoys making jokes, (not too healthy self) irony, and especially in make fun of their followers.

And even in this case, they are not contradicted.

There Writers' Room by Stranger Things has used in its favor a new feature of the social media Twitter, that of limiting the number of comments possible for its tweets.

So we read in their last post: "A comment and we reveal all the secrets of the fourth season of Stranger Things".

Obviously, the limit in this case was zero, so we tried it guys, but not this time we were able to know more about the mysterious fourth season.

The fourth season of Stranger Things was in the works when the health emergency blocked all productions, and postponed the return to the sets until a later date. For now it is not clear when it will be possible to resume work, but obviously we all hope as soon as possible (and in maximum safety).