Entertainment

         'Stranger Things 4': the production of the fourth season is about to start, according to actor Charles Murphy

January 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

The rumors point to January 10, and it's only a matter of time before the main photography begins for the fourth season of 'Stranger Things' and, according to comicbook.com, the initial production will take place abroad. According to Charles Charles Murphy (through his blog Murphy's Multiverse), the fourth will begin filming on the same Lithuanian prison set used in 'Chernobyl' of HBO.

First Lithuania, then Atlanta

According to Murphy, currently there is no confirmed start date for filming, but notes that Lithuanian filming will take place first before everything moves to Atlanta, where production also took place during the first three seasons. According to the final moments of 'Stranger Things 3', it seems that the prison sequence seen briefly will be a big part of the story in the next season. Although we do not know who exactly the American is held in Russian facilities, one theory is that Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbor) It was teleported there somehow.


The 26 best series of 2019 you can watch on Netflix

When asked about a return last December, Harbor itself was cautious about the issue, without revealing if he would return safely:

"I think Hopper, from the beginning I said this, is very kind in a way, but he's also a tough guy. Certainly, at the beginning of Season 1, he's a little dark, he's drinking and trying to kill himself, and he he hates himself for what happened to his daughter. I feel that, in a sense, that character needed to die. He needed to make some sacrifice to compensate for the way he has been living for the past 10 years, the resentments he has had. So I needed to die. "

“Now, whether or not there is this second act, whether or not there is any kind of resurrection, if we can see it or not in a certain way, it would be really interesting for me. I would love to. Has anyone seen 'The Lord of the Rings'? Gandalf the Gray fights the Balrog, descends into darkness, fights him forever, and everyone thinks he is dead. And then it reappears as Gandalf the White, with a kind of new strength and new power. That would be an interesting arc for him. "


The big mistake at the end of 'Stranger Things 3' and three other anachronisms of the Netflix series

No release date set for 'Stranger Things 4', although it is suspected that would coincide with the Christmas holidays. Each season of the show has been established around a holiday period, and the characters mention at the end of the previous one that They will catch up on Christmas. It may not be time to have season 4 ready for those dates, but given the shooting period it would not be strange.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.