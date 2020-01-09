         'Stranger Things 4': the production of the fourth season is about to start, according to actor Charles Murphy

Share it:

The rumors point to January 10, and it's only a matter of time before the main photography begins for the fourth season of 'Stranger Things' and, according to comicbook.com, the initial production will take place abroad. According to Charles Charles Murphy (through his blog Murphy's Multiverse), the fourth will begin filming on the same Lithuanian prison set used in 'Chernobyl' of HBO.

First Lithuania, then Atlanta

According to Murphy, currently there is no confirmed start date for filming, but notes that Lithuanian filming will take place first before everything moves to Atlanta, where production also took place during the first three seasons. According to the final moments of 'Stranger Things 3', it seems that the prison sequence seen briefly will be a big part of the story in the next season. Although we do not know who exactly the American is held in Russian facilities, one theory is that Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbor) It was teleported there somehow.

When asked about a return last December, Harbor itself was cautious about the issue, without revealing if he would return safely:

"I think Hopper, from the beginning I said this, is very kind in a way, but he's also a tough guy. Certainly, at the beginning of Season 1, he's a little dark, he's drinking and trying to kill himself, and he he hates himself for what happened to his daughter. I feel that, in a sense, that character needed to die. He needed to make some sacrifice to compensate for the way he has been living for the past 10 years, the resentments he has had. So I needed to die. "

“Now, whether or not there is this second act, whether or not there is any kind of resurrection, if we can see it or not in a certain way, it would be really interesting for me. I would love to. Has anyone seen 'The Lord of the Rings'? Gandalf the Gray fights the Balrog, descends into darkness, fights him forever, and everyone thinks he is dead. And then it reappears as Gandalf the White, with a kind of new strength and new power. That would be an interesting arc for him. "

No release date set for 'Stranger Things 4', although it is suspected that would coincide with the Christmas holidays. Each season of the show has been established around a holiday period, and the characters mention at the end of the previous one that They will catch up on Christmas. It may not be time to have season 4 ready for those dates, but given the shooting period it would not be strange.