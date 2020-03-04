Entertainment

Stranger Things 4 Shooting Begins

March 3, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

"We are no longer in Hawkins"Says the motto of season 4 of‘Stranger Things’, The resounding success of Netflix created by duffer brothers that, in addition, will continue linked to the brand after having reached an agreement on future projects.

To celebrate the beginning of the filming of this new season, the brand has shared a fun video of the script reading with the whole cast of the series and, if it was not interesting enough for the delivered fans, it has been recorded by the very same Finn Wolfhard, Mike Wheeler when it comes to Hawkins.

Although in this promo if they have been somewhat careful with certain "spoilers", the truth is that one of the surprises (at least for the most naive) of this season was revealed from that 'From Russia with love', clip in which we traveled to the gulag in which the good of Jim hopper I was still breathing.

The rest of the cast will continue in the series for the joy of their acolytes: Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Raise), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) Y Noah Schnapp (Will byers) will return to the series with Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbor (Jim hopper), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe keery (Steve Harrington), Buono face (Karen Wheeler), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) Y Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley).

READ:  Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind: New images reveal the menu and more details

There is no release date yet, but ‘Stranger Things'He will return to Netflix in 2021 and there we will be trying to get out of the new threats that lurk on the other side.

imageNetflix

The best gifts for Stranger Things lovers

Cup of coffee

Cup of coffee

ZAVVI
zavvi.es

€ 17.99

Unisex sweatshirt

Unisex sweatshirt

1/4 MILE KULT CLOTHING
amazon.es

€ 19.99

Funko Pop Robin Buckley

Funko Pop Robin Buckley

ZAVVI
zavvi.es

€ 13.49

Card game

Card game

HASBRO
amazon.es

€ 24.67

Socks

Socks

ZAVVI
zavvi.es

€ 17.99

Polaroid

Polaroid

Polaroid Originals
asos.com

£ 10.00

Metal bottles

Metal bottles

Pyramid International
amazon.es

€ 18.16

Will's house

Will's house

LEGO
amazon.es

€ 216.39

Notebook

Notebook

Stranger Things
amazon.es

€ 10.95

Monopoly

Monopoly

Hasbro
amazon.es

€ 34.35

Mini Figures

Mini Figures

THE ENGLISH COURT
elcorteingles.es

€ 902.00

Doormat

Doormat

THE ENGLISH COURT
elcorteingles.es

€ 19.00

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.