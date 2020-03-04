Stranger Things 4 Shooting Begins

Share it:

"We are no longer in Hawkins"Says the motto of season 4 of‘Stranger Things’, The resounding success of Netflix created by duffer brothers that, in addition, will continue linked to the brand after having reached an agreement on future projects.

To celebrate the beginning of the filming of this new season, the brand has shared a fun video of the script reading with the whole cast of the series and, if it was not interesting enough for the delivered fans, it has been recorded by the very same Finn Wolfhard, Mike Wheeler when it comes to Hawkins.

Although in this promo if they have been somewhat careful with certain "spoilers", the truth is that one of the surprises (at least for the most naive) of this season was revealed from that 'From Russia with love', clip in which we traveled to the gulag in which the good of Jim hopper I was still breathing.

The rest of the cast will continue in the series for the joy of their acolytes: Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Raise), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) Y Noah Schnapp (Will byers) will return to the series with Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbor (Jim hopper), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe keery (Steve Harrington), Buono face (Karen Wheeler), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) Y Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley).

There is no release date yet, but ‘Stranger Things'He will return to Netflix in 2021 and there we will be trying to get out of the new threats that lurk on the other side.