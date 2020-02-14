'Stranger Things 4 Premieres First Teaser

Share it:

This February 14 has been the day chosen by Netflix to present to the world a first preview of the highly anticipated return of 'Stranger Things'. Yes. The first one has finally arrived teaser of the fourth season. Y Cooper it's back!

The whole fandom will remember how the third season left us with great doubt … was the sheriff really dead or was he "the American" of the Russian prison? The streaming giant has not wanted to leave his audience with the doubt for longer and in this first video he shows us his return. It has been through the social networks of the platform streaming that, under the text “From Russia with love”, We can take a first look at what awaits us in the new season. In the video in question we see a group of people in what appears to be a forced labor zone of a gulag, the system of Soviet prisons, and where one in particular stands out: Jim hopper (David Harbor).

There he is. Now it remains to be seen how young people will find him. Unfortunately there is still no date for the premiere of the fourth season of 'Stranger Things', but if the first teaser is already here, it is only a matter of time.

We did not expect this release, but it seems that the protagonists of the story themselves either. Through their networks, interpreters such as Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) have already shared the preview showing their surprise: