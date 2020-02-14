         'Stranger Things 4': Netflix releases the first trailer and reveals that Hopper is still alive

Share it:

I have to admit that I did not expect to have the first images of season 4 of 'Stranger Things', mostly because the production had to start a few days ago, but Netflix has just released the first teaser trailer of the new episodes of its Great phenomenon

And in this small preview we move to a railway in Russia, where we find the big surprise of Hopper's return (David Harbor), being one of those who are working hard to remove snow from the tracks.

According to the brief synopsis provided by Netflix, Hopper is under arrest in Kamchatka, facing the dangers of this world. Of course, Russia will not be the only scenario of these new episodes of 'Stranger Things', but a new danger will emerge in the United States.

Of course, there is still no date for the premiere of 'Stranger Things 4', which promises to be the scariest yet. Given that filming has just begun, I imagine that until the second half of the year we will not be able to see these new episodes. We will have to see what the Duffer has prepared for us.