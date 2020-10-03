Stranger Things 4, Millie Bobby Brown also confirms the return to the set

Between official teasers and new photos from the Stranger Things set, in the past few days we have been able to ascertain that filming for the fourth season of the Netflix series has restarted, and now the confirmation also arrives from Millie Bobby Brown.

From Victorian England to 1980’s Hawkins: Millie Bobby Brown, Netflix hit star Enola Holmes and Stranger Things, was a guest of the last episode of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she also talked about the news regarding the fourth season of the cult series.

“Does it really mean what I think it means? Is Stranger Things Season Four Back in Production?“asked Fallon, showing the picture of the clapperboard shared by the official Stranger Things accounts in recent days.

“Well, I guess that’s what they’re trying to say …“Brown laughs.

Judging by his words, though, it would seem that while her colleagues are already on set, she has yet to return to Atlanta.

“Can’t wait to get back to work. I have missed playing Eleven so much, and when I think about when was the last time I was on set with my friends …. And also since I took on the role of Eleven. You know, it’s always a challenge to play it, and honestly I miss it, and I miss working“.

Who knows, at this point, when we can expect the arrival of the new episodes of Stranger Things on Netflix…