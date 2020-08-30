Stranger Things 4, Hopper may not be the only American prisoner in Russia

Share it:

The Stranger Things trailer released by Netflix several months ago confirmed that Hopper is alive and that he is in Russia. However, David Harbor’s character may not be the only American prisoner. Let’s try to clarify.

The big question that Stranger Things 4 will have to answer is related to the post credit scene of the third season where we talk about another American prisoner in the hands of the Russians which is not to be fed to the Demogorgon. Who is it about?

Initially it was thought he could be Eleven’s putative father but, Hopper has inexplicably survived and, now that his return has been confirmed on several fronts, many think that the reference could be related to another character encountered in previous seasons.

According to some theories, the American is none other than the Dr. Brenner, the man we met in the first season and who conducted the terrible experiments on Eleven. He seems to have been killed himself by the Demogorgon but, doubts had actually been raised about his death during the second season, and it would not be a hypothesis to be discarded to see him prisoner of the Russians and perhaps forced to work for them by sharing his immense discoveries .

This opens the way for a lot of scenarios, Brenner and Hopper could cross paths at some point and, it would be a clearly very interesting confrontation between the two. The Dr. Brenner may be the only one to restore Eleven’s powers, however, being also the only one who really knows them. This doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be redeemed, but it might give the characters a good reason to save him along with Hopper. We’ll see.