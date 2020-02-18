Stranger Things 4 Has A Game Of Thrones Actor

Share it:

Our prayers have come true (more or less) and that is that the Seven Kingdoms and the Upside down world They have converged. Not literally, unfortunately. That is, we are not going to see Drogon landing with Daenerys's body in Winona Ryder's house, but through a common character. And it is that among the cast of this new season of 'Stranger Things' we will have one of the actors that has accompanied us in the hit HBO fiction.

Who is it about? In the first teaser of the fourth season of the Netflix series we have already seen it, although perhaps among the excitement of checking that the sheriff cooper He is alive, we have been recognized. Who is the actor in question? Well, it's about Tom Wlaschiha, who in 'Game of Thrones' played the grim Jaqen H'ghar, the identity assumed by the Faceless Man of Braavos and that we met thanks to Arya Stark in the second season. Now, in the Netflix series it appears in the foreground in the teaser in question in the second 0:27 as one of the Russian guards who watch over the prisoners That are in the gulag where "the American" is. It is true that it is not easy to recognize the German actor with the naked eye, because now he has a mostache more than prominent.

But it is him. And we don't just say it. The same writers of 'Stranger Things' have shared on Twitter a message welcoming "the family":

Do you win the fourth season of 'Stranger Things'? There is less left to see what adventures await the gang, now more separated than ever …