Entertainment

'Stranger Things 4': Erica, Lucas's sister, will become a main character

February 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • Erica will have more prominence in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 and we are ‘Living’ with that decision.
  • The trailer for the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ reveals the most important mystery of this installment.

    One of the surprise characters of the third season of 'Stranger Things' was that of Erica Sinclair. Lucas's sister He went from having a testimonial role to being a key figure in the infiltration into the Russian base. After her borderline character and continuous contempt for her brother and her friends, we began to discover a girl much more intelligent and geek than she wanted to appear. So much so that, although he did not win free ice cream for life for his collaboration, ended up inheriting the game of Dungeons and dragons that marked the childhood of the protagonists.

    The best gifts for Stranger Things lovers

    Cup of coffee

    Unisex sweatshirt

    Unisex sweatshirt

    1/4 MILE KULT CLOTHING

    € 19.99

    Funko Pop Robin Buckley

    Card game

    Socks

    Polaroid

    Polaroid

    Polaroid Originals

    £ 10.00

    Metal bottles

    Metal bottles

    Pyramid International

    € 18.16

    Will's house

    Notebook

    Notebook

    Stranger Things

    € 10.95

    Monopoly

    Mini Figures

    Mini Figures

    THE ENGLISH COURT

    € 902.00

    Doormat

    Doormat

    THE ENGLISH COURT

    € 19.00

    The gesture was a declaration of intent, an inheritance that shows the generational step. Although Dustin, Mike, Eleven or Lucas are no longer children, they will still be and the Netflix series He will not forget them. After meeting Jim Hopper's return to life through the first teaser and the Duffer Brothers' promise that the series universe will expand well beyond Hawkins, sources of Deadline They report that one of the recurring characters of the town will be that of the young woman who embodies Priah Ferguson The 13-year-old performer was also a luxury witness to the funniest moment of the entire series.

    The fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ It has not yet been confirmed if it will be the last, but everything indicates that we will still have another one ahead. In full shooting, the series has already announced that the new delivery 2020 will arrive this year.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.