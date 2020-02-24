'Stranger Things 4': Erica, Lucas's sister, will become a main character

Share it:

Erica will have more prominence in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 and we are ‘Living’ with that decision.

The trailer for the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ reveals the most important mystery of this installment.

One of the surprise characters of the third season of 'Stranger Things' was that of Erica Sinclair. Lucas's sister He went from having a testimonial role to being a key figure in the infiltration into the Russian base. After her borderline character and continuous contempt for her brother and her friends, we began to discover a girl much more intelligent and geek than she wanted to appear. So much so that, although he did not win free ice cream for life for his collaboration, ended up inheriting the game of Dungeons and dragons that marked the childhood of the protagonists.

The gesture was a declaration of intent, an inheritance that shows the generational step. Although Dustin, Mike, Eleven or Lucas are no longer children, they will still be and the Netflix series He will not forget them. After meeting Jim Hopper's return to life through the first teaser and the Duffer Brothers' promise that the series universe will expand well beyond Hawkins, sources of Deadline They report that one of the recurring characters of the town will be that of the young woman who embodies Priah Ferguson The 13-year-old performer was also a luxury witness to the funniest moment of the entire series.

The fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ It has not yet been confirmed if it will be the last, but everything indicates that we will still have another one ahead. In full shooting, the series has already announced that the new delivery 2020 will arrive this year.