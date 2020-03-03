Stranger Things 4 already has a date to start filming

Share it:

Although today you can enjoy hundreds of interesting series on different streaming platforms, there is always one that generates more expectation than the others. And one of them is undoubtedly Stranger Things. The fact is that Netflix today revealed the date on which the start of filming will take place for the fourth season of the series.

In addition, to celebrate the announcement, he has published a very special "behind the scenes" style video. The video, recorded by Finn Wolfhard himself, shows the first script reading of the expected delivery with the entire cast of the series. You can see it below.

Speaking of the cast, we must remember that the new characters that will arrive in this fourth season (at least those that are already confirmed), also reveal new clues for it. For example, a metalhead, an athlete, a smoker, and even a character that is part of the plot of the Russians.

And if we remember the leaks of the past, there has even been talk of a supposed character that would arrive in Season 4 and, above, would remain in the series for at least two seasons. Basically, if true it would mean that a fifth season is already planned at the script level.

In addition, the last trailer of the fourth season also showed that Hopper is still alive. As if that were not enough, the expectations for this new season are very high. Without going any further, the Duffer brothers have confirmed that this quarter will be the most surprising of all.

This is what they said about it when they anticipated part of the synopsis: "In the United States, a new danger emerges, something buried for a long time, something that will connect everything … The fourth season is emerging to be the most surprising and frightening so far.".

And you? What do you expect from this new season? Tell us your impressions here or on social networks.