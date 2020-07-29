Stranger Things 3 confirms its resounding success: well-deserved Emmy nomination?

Share it:

Nominations for the 2020 Emmys have been announced, and among the candidate series also the third season of the hit show of Netflix Stranger Things, whose presence on the list is already being discussed.

The award show nominations, whether it's BAFTA, Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar or any other similar competition / recognition ceremony, have always made people discuss, and this is certainly not the first time that the public is divided on one or more titles chosen for the occasion.

So the 2020 Emmy Awards opens with the Stranger Things controversy: the popular TV series produced by Netflix has in fact brought home a nomination for Best Drama Series, together with two other series of the streaming platform, Ozark and The Crown, the BBC America show with Sandra Oh Killing Eve, the spin-off of Breaking Bad Better Call Saul (AMC), Succession (HBO), Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and the other big surprise, The Mandalorian (Disney +).

Now, however, viewers seem somewhat divided in this regard, and many say they are outraged by his presence on the list, especially when to be excluded were series such as Mr. Robot (USA Network) or Euphoria (HBO).

"I saw that Stranger Things had some Emmy nominations. Here are the reasons why he would not deserve even one".

"How did Stranger Things and not Mr. Robot be named, someone tell me how it was possible".

"How did Stranger Things 3 get named and Euphoria not?".

You can find these and other comments (fortunately not only negative) on Twitter, or even partially reported here at the bottom of the news.

And you, what do you think? Do you agree with the Emmy nominations for Stranger Things 3? Let us know in the comments.