Stranger Things, 10 shows not to be missed if you love the Netflix series

One of the reasons for the success of a series like Stranger Things it is the feeling, looking at settings and scenographies and for the atmosphere in general, of immersing oneself in the 80s. To try something like this, you have to go back to the films that inspired the Duffer Brothers, like E.T., The Goonies or Stand by me.

Waiting for the fourth season of Stranger Things, those who loved the series can pass the wait by watching other shows that somehow return those atmospheres, or presenting some analogy in the themes with the series set in Hawkins.

A good choice can be the Franco-Belgian thriller Black Spot. The series follows a prosecutor's investigation into a series of murders that shock a quiet town: in a climate of suspense and mysteries, you will discover the dark secrets of which the forest surrounding the city is full.

Who loved the supernatural side of Stranger Things, it can instead be an opportunity to recover or rediscover series that have now become classics, such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer or Twin Peaks. Even the Netflx Dark series has several points of contact with the one that tells the adventures of Eleven and the gang of kids from Indiana.

The 80s imagery comes back overbearing in GLOW, the series with Alison Brie about a shabby female wrestling company: the contents are very different, but even in that case the leap toback in time it is very accurate.

Other cult science fiction series not to be missed are X-Files and At the Edge of Reality, while on Netflix they can be recovered The OA, I'm not ok with this and Wormwood.

The production of the fourth season of Stranger Things, as we know, it has been delayed due to the pandemic, but Natalie Dyer thinks this can turn out to be a blessing.