Strange New Worlds: what to expect from the Star Trek prequel series

Initially it was a rumor, but in the end what was believed to be more the desire for stainless Trekkers than an idea in the minds of the authors, has become reality: the spin off on Captain Pike will be made and will respond to the name of Strange New Worlds. The undisputed star will be captain Christopher Pike, who in the second season of Star Trek Discovery, the brand’s latest flagship series, we saw alternating at the helm of the show’s owner ship. But why have fans all over the world gone crazy at the news and what will be the scope of this series that is in fact a prequel spin-off in the universe created fifty years ago by Gene Roddenberry?

Pike: between mystery and opportunity

In Discovery, set a few years before the classic series, audiences learned that, prior to Kirk, the Enterprise was commanded by another Captain: Christopher Pike. The only other reference to the character – apart from JJ Abrams’ cinematic reboot – can be found in the classic series and, specifically, in the two-part episode “Mutiny“, but this leads us to a further digression, which reveals the aura of mystery surrounding Pike’s character and his ephemeral presence in the franchise.

In the 1960s, Gene Roddenberry presented a pilot episode to NBC, entitled “The Cage” – in Italian ” Lo Zoo di Talos“-, in which the crew of the USS Enterprise was led not by the historian Kirk, but by Christopher Pike. In the transition between the pilot episode, which was rejected by the network, and the actual production, there were some changes that led to the entry of William Shatner’s James Tiberius Kirk; the rest is TV history. The shot of the “Zoo di Talos“, however, it was not destroyed or relegated to the archives, but was recycled in the double episode mentioned above, in which we learn about Pike’s past and his fate.

The return of this mythological captain in Discovery convinced the public and exalted the fans, also thanks to the excellent interpretation of Anson Mount, which has shaped a character of undoubted charm and charisma. The time was ripe to answer a question that had been suspended for too long: what adventures had Pike experienced on the Enterprise? Well, this question will soon be answered Strange New Worlds, spin-off and true prequel to the classic series.

Strange new worlds

Each episode of the classic Star Trek series began with the voice of Captain Kirk reminding the audience what the mission of the Enterprise was, namely the exploration of space in search of “strange new worlds”, hence the title of this spin. -off, which is part of the classic series and of The Nex Generation, with a declaration of intent that leaves no room for doubt. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds he will follow the adventures of the USS Enterprise on its mission to explore a universe which, in the twenty-third century, was still a territory largely unknown to the United Federation of Planets.

The show will be set ten years before the arrival of Captain Kirk, an element shared with Discovery, and will see among the protagonists Ethan Peck, as Spock, and Rebecca Romjin, as Number One, alongside Anson Mount. This repeats the trine structure of the classic series, which saw Kirk, McCoy and Spock as protagonists; this is also a sign that Strange New Worlds stylistically he wants to follow in the footsteps of those who preceded him.

Alex Kurtzman, author of Discovery, who collaborated on the first episode with Akiva Goldsman and Jenny Lumet expressed enthusiastically at the prospect of working on the series: “When we said we felt all the affection of the fans for Pike, Number One and Spock in the final season of Star Trek: Discovery, we meant it. These iconic characters have a deep history in the Star Trek canon; but yet many of their stories have not yet been told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, her crew and fans will embark on an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.“

What to expect from Strange New World

It is easy to predict what the setting of Strange New Worlds. I know Discovery e Picard they had innovated the way of telling the events set in the universe of Star Trek, with questionable results and moving further and further away from the classical approach that saw the main element in the verticality of the plot, the new spin-off wants to make trekkers feel at home.

In any case, everything will be placed in a completely new perspective; word from Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access, who will distribute the series. The approach will therefore be much more canonical compared to the other productions mentioned above, but everything will be placed in a more updated context and in line with our times. This will not only mean a technical and technological adaptation, but a recourse to narrative rhythms and dynamics in step with the times, which will allow a greater depth and development of the characters, albeit with the risk of being too derivative with respect to the classic series and thus being confronted with a sacred monster of television series.