 Storyboard from the 1997 Silver Surfer movie almost done

Three decades ago there was an attempt to make a silver surfer movie. We are talking about long before his debut in "The Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer" Well, we really are talking about 1997. Without a long history behind him, Geoffrey Wright was going to be in charge of directing the film, but as we already know, the project did not go ahead.

Actor Ewan McGregor was going to star in the movie as Silver Surfer, and it was even planned to have Galactus, played by Steven Berkoff. Given the era in which we were moving, and the high costs of special effects, the film was going to focus more on the human side of the character.

Very little has been seen of that project, but these days the artist Gabriel Hardman He has posted storyboards on Twitter that specifically show us a scene in which Silver Surfer faces a great villain, who almost remembers Juggernaut or Crymson Dinamo, or a character directly created for the film. Although asked on Twitter, Hardman does not respond to further details of the film.

It is unknown how much of the film was actually made, but given how little has been seen of it, it may not have developed too much in its conception phase.

Via information | Twitter Gabriel Hardman