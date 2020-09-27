“Stormfront will be at the center of an epic scene”

During a recent exclusive interview with ComingSoon colleagues overseas Aya cash, interpreter of Stormfront in the second season of The Boys, teased some juicy information regarding the show’s upcoming episodes.

With two episodes at the end of the season, audiences have finally figured out who Stormfront really is, and the actress said she felt “grateful” to finally be able to express himself on the hitherto secret nature of his menacing character.

“I’m glad the episodes have reached this point, at least I can speak almost freely“he joked.”In fact, I can’t wait for the whole season to end, so we can discuss it without brakes, as there are several Stormfronts in this world and I think it’s important to talk about these individuals and their danger.

About Amazon Prime Video’s decision to release episodes weekly:

“I think what this season is trying to tackle, in terms of white supremacy, isn’t something you should be thinking about for a weekend and that’s it, it’s something you should keep thinking about. Obviously The Boys is not the only series that is reflecting on these issues, but I think it is useful to have the time to reflect on these things. As an actor it’s difficult, especially in interviews, because I wish I could talk about things that the audience doesn’t know yet. But I think weekly breaks are nice in a world that always goes so fast“.

Although he has yet to keep many of the plot details a secret for the remaining two episodes, Cash teases that audiences will have what they expect from Stormfront in the coming weeks. “I think you will see what you have been waiting for: there will be one of the best fight scenes for Stormfront. “

What are your expectations? Tell us in the comments! Before saying goodbye, we refer you to the trailer for The Boys 2×7.