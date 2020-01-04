Stone Ocean: a cosplayer creates the most credible version Jolyne Kujo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During this summer the anime of Golden Wind, the fifth part of the generational saga of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures. However, fans are already waiting for the sixth season. A cosplayer presents us with a very credible version of Jolyne Kujo.

Stone Ocean, the sixth part of JoJo it is an atypical series because it has a woman as its protagonist (something that never happened in the series) and it is set mainly in a women's prison, where we witness every kind of bizarre can come to mind Hirohiko Araki its creator. Jolyne Kujo, in this cosplay by bodybuilder Yuan Herong (you can find her Twitter profile at the bottom of the news), appears in a very credible version, thanks to the trained physique of the girl who plays her, which combines beauty and strength. Jotaro Kujo's daughter has strength and character to sell and we find that this version comes very close to making it real. For the moment we do not know yet when the adventures of Stone Ocean will begin, hoping not to have to wait too long as it was for Vento Aureo.

However, we can deceive the wait with the OVs of So Spoken Rohan Kishibe coming out next March. But if you really can not resist and you are hardened fans, then you can enjoy this singular battle between Dio Brando and Jotaro Kujo that we are sure will amuse you.