Stock problems expected for Nintendo Switch by Coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A couple of weeks ago we learned that the outbreak of Coronavirus in China would affect the production of the new Nintendo Switch with motifs of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but at the time it was commented that the standard versions of the system would continue to arrive normally at the stores.

At this time the situation seems to have worsened and now the supply of units is scarce in Japan with a tendency to have problems for distribution also in other territories such as Europe and the United States according to information from Bloomberg.

As this new deadly virus progresses, attempts are being made to prioritize the health of workers and citizens as much as possible, preventing them from meeting in a confined space with many other people, thus avoiding massive contagion. For this reason large factories have remained closed for weeks. This has affected neighboring regions such as Vietnam, where most Nintendo hardware is produced.

The Chinese factories of Nintendo have commented to the media that it will still be a few weeks until they return to the activity. Some of their employees even fear that they want to return to work too soon, thus leading to an increased risk of infection by Coronavirus (now officially called COVID-19).

The virus began to show up in January of this year and since then thousands of infections have resulted in hundreds of deaths within China, whose inhabitants have been quarantined on an unprecedented scale.

The situation will seriously affect the economy of the country and therefore its industrial fabric, which is why Nintendo has been forced to declare that they will not be able to supply the necessary units of their new console to the international market.

Some players and fans of the videogame world have taken advantage of the situation to affect Nintendo's behavior for producing its products in countries where labor is paid with miserable wages and where labor rights shine due to its absence (something that unfortunately does a good part of the big companies of the planet).