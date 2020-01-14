Still health problems for the author of One-Punch Man due to asthma

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Coping with disease is one of the toughest battles for every human being. In some syndromes such as asthma, sometimes complications arise that force people to go to the hospital as soon as possible. Recently, ONE, the creator of One-Punch Man, has had to deal with some health problems.

Just a few months ago, in late November, sensei had taken a short break following a strong influence who had forced the author to forced rest in the hospital. Two days ago, ONE he went back to hospital for some complications from asthma. He himself revealed what happened through a post on Twitter, attached at the bottom of the news, and that we report the following:

"I was unable to sleep because of some complications of asthma such as rhinorrhea and sinusitis on sinusitis, so I had to go to the hospital for some medicines, typical Chinese medicines and inhalation drugs. I already know it will be a long battle."

Currently it has not revealed if One-Punch Man will suffer some delays as a result, but we will keep you updated should the serialization of the work undergo a new stop. However, we can only wish the sensei a speedy recovery, in the hope that he will get back on track as soon as possible.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this unpleasant situation? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.