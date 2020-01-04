Still abusing cosplayers in Japan, photographers surround three girls

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of Japanese animation, and not only, is characterized by the phenomenon of cosplayers, or the art of portraying the identity of the characters in reality in the most disparate works, both television and paper. Often, in Japan, the phenomenon explodes into a series of unpleasant events that provoke controversy and indignation.

Imitate the appearance and personality of television characters it is extremely complex, since it is not uncommon for a subject's interpretation to offend a particular community, as happened just a few months ago with a Sasha cosplay from The Attack of the Giants. What happened a few days ago at Comiket, one of the most popular animation events in the Rising Sun, has risked causing a scandal national in scope.

During the third day of the fair, during one of the usual photo sessions of a group of cosplayers, photographers were allowed to approach the girls to take some shots from multiple angles. The decision, however, sparked a violent reaction from the photographers who literally surrounded the young trio with their breath on their neck, starting to photograph the lingerie of the cosplayers en masse. Fortunately, the sudden intervention of security has averted the worst, but from the video attached at the bottom of the news it is easy to understand how the happiness of the girls left room for so much fear and crazy moments of agitation.

But speaking of performances by famous people, what do you think of this Maki cosplay of Fire Force? Anyway, have your say on the subject with a comment below.