         Stickers on WhatsApp: how to download them to add them to your collection

The WhatsApp application takes a long time with the added function of stickers. However, these are not automatically added or downloaded so it may not be as intuitive to find them. The collection is updated from time to time and it always helps to know how to download WhatsApp stickers easily.

We are going to tell you how you can carry out this process, whether you want to see the sticker packs that are available in the application itself or if you want download a sticker sent to you through any conversation.

Downloading WhatsApp stickers

WhatsApp stickers are not found within the settings of the application, but in the bar itself to write messages. We should not confuse these stickers with the stickers that our keyboard may have (Gboard and others) since, although they can be used on WhatsApp, they are not stored in the application, which is what interests us.

We should not confuse WhatsApp stickers with those of the manufacturers themselves, sometimes included on the keyboard

In the bar of writing a message we will see the icon of a smiling face, where we must press. When we give it, we will open a pack of stickers that is already pre-installed: the one with the cups. As you will appreciate, each sticker pack has its own icon, so we only have to click on them to change the packs. In the same way, we have the category of favorite stickers, symbolized with a star.

If we want to add new stickers, we only have to click on the 'more' icon located on the right side of the bar where the information we are seeing appears. Here the list will appear with all available stickers. There are a few but if we want to get more we will see below a 'get more stickers' button, which will take us directly to the Google application store to download them. If we want to add any sticker pack to our collection, we only have to click on the download icon. They weigh very little, so don't worry about the weight.

When our contacts send us a sticker we can also save it even if the pack is not on the list. For it, we only have to press on the sticker and give it to add to favorites. In the event that the sticker is in a pack, we can also consult the pack and download it in full. If this option does not appear, we will not be able to carry out this process.

In the case of wanting to mark a sticker as a favorite, we only have leave it pressed and give it to add to favorites. Thus, it will be saved within this category, so you can have access to the stickers you use most frequently.