Stick from Liverpool to Coutinho: "When he left we barely lost one more game"

The Liverpool did not miss the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho although it was one of its great stars when Barcelona took over its services after the march of Neymar Jr. to the PSG. It has been made very clear by the sports director of the English club, Peter Moore, who has spoken in a rather harsh tone about the man who formed a magical trident in the reds next to Firmino and Salah.

Speaking to a group of fans in Cape Town, Moore said the march of Coutinho It resulted in a change in the team, both in its structure and in its way of playing. "If you remember, when he left (Coutinho) two years ago there was a complete change in the style of play and we barely lost another game in the rest of the season," he said in words collected by EFE.

The head of the English club recalled that in January 2018 the Brazilian went to Barcelona after a 150 million euros investment -more variables- by the Barca club. In any case, the defeat data he referred to is not entirely accurate, since Liverpool, after the player's transfer, lost three games in the Premier League (against Swansea City, United and Celsea).

In addition, he was eliminated in the FA Cup and lost in the semifinal round of the Champions League against Roma and lost the final against Real Madrid in that game remembered for the bad performance of the goalkeeper Loris Karius.

"I don't want to disrespect Coutinho, but he had a different way of understanding football. The money he gave us served to bring (Brazilian goalkeeper) Alisson becker"Moore said.