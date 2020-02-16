Stewardess surprises by being the almost exact double of Megan Markle

Share it:

England.- A hostess who is the living image of Meghan Markle has registered as a double officer after claiming to be confused with royalty every day.

Christine Mathis, who works for the JetBlue airline in the United States, said the comparisons began when Meghan appeared in the television drama Suits in 2011 and increased after the actress's engagement with Prince Harry in 2017.

The 32-year-old woman now hopes to take advantage of the similarity and has already participated in a photo shoot with an impersonator of the Duke of Sussex.

Ms. Mathis said she is confused with Meghan almost every day and that the airport security hardly believes she is telling the truth about her identity until they check her passport.

The mother of a son said that passengers also asked him regularly mid-flight if there was a connection with his famous doppelganger.

And he says that even her dermatologist was convinced that she was the actress with a false name when she went to have a mole removed.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Christine said: “ I started to get confused with Meghan years ago when I worked in first class. “ It happened several times, so I searched Google for Meghan and it was very flattering.

She is awesome, so it's definitely a compliment. "Passengers always tell me that I look like her and tell me:

"You are married to a prince, why do you work as a flight attendant?" Mathis says she now hopes to enter the world of corporate and television work, but dreams of one day playing the Duchess of Sussex on the big screen.