         'Steven Universe' comes to an end: Cartoon Network announces the premiere of the latest episodes of the animated series

February 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
Steven Universe comes to an end. Cartoon Network has announced that the second half of its "epilogue" series, "Steven Universe: Future", will arrive next March and mark the last bars of Rebecca Sugar's creation.

While we already knew that this series had the quality of being limited, the fans kept the yearning that, somehow, there would be life beyond the twenty episodes of 'Future'. But no, the ten episodes of the second half of the series will begin to be issued on March 6 and will accompany us throughout the month until a four-part series finale on March 27.


6 reasons to watch 'Steven Universe'

Endpoint for Gems

After the final last January 2019 of 'Steven Universe', we could see last September 'Steven Universe: The Movie', set two years later. This new series, released in December, told us the world after these events, with a world that lives in harmony and Steven and the Gems trying to see what to do with his life now.

Rebecca Sugar, creator of the franchise, has made a tender statement about this farewell:

"I am excited that the final episodes of 'Steven Universe Future' go out into the world, and I thank our audience for supporting our series all these years. Knowing the community that has formed around it has been a revealing experience: I I have been moved and I have felt understood. I have always been a firm believer in the power of cartoons, and these days it is undeniable: the friendships made on this series, the artists inspired to draw, the families that saw it together and they were represented by the characters, they filled me with amazement and renewed my love for animation every day, although our epilogue series ends, please, trust that, like us, these characters will continue to mature, change and support each other from the depths of my heart , thank you very much for watching our series "

Some see in these words (in the part that "the characters will continue to mature") a hint of Sugar's desire to continue with the franchise. However, nothing seems to indicate that there are short or medium term plans for this.

In any case, 'Steven Universe' has been one of the most acclaimed series of the past decade that formed, along with 'Adventure Time' and 'The Amazing World of Gumball' my great happy corner of children's entertainment. A magnificent series.

