Steven Spielberg's daughter is arrested for assaulting her partner

March 3, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of the famous film producer Steven Spielberg, was arrested last weekend because she allegedly physically assaulted Chick Pankow, her sentimental partner.

In different news portals it is reported that Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of Steven Spielberg, who recently announced that she will dedicate herself to the world of movie cinema, assaulted her fiancé, who is 24 years older than her.

The arrest would have occurred in Tennessee and Mikaela was released after spending 12 hours under arrest at the Hill Detention Center in Nashville.

Pankow himself explained that everything was a "misunderstanding" and that he was not injured, as some neighbors told the authorities.

Steven Spielberg and his daughter Mikaela. AP photo

In several international media it was made public that Pankow allegedly made a rude comment to Mikaela, as they returned from a bar and thus began the discussion and fight between them.

Mikaela Spielberg is 23 years old and is the daughter of filmmaker Steven Spielberg, 73, and Kate Capshaw, 66.

Mikaela is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and apart from recently announcing that she wants to be a movie actress, she also told the US Sun that she plans to star in an exotic dance concert as soon as she is given her state stripper license.

.

